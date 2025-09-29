Jelly Roll's health coach, Gary Brecka, says he'll "never forget" hearing the heartbreaking details of what the singer's life was like before embarking on a 200-lb weight loss journey.

Brecka appeared on a new episode of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, where he related some of the details of how Jelly's life was impacted when he was at his highest weight.

How Did Jelly Roll's Weight Impact His Daily Life?

"He would say, 'I have to sleep on my side and wedge myself in with pillows, because if I roll on my back at night, I'll suffocate,'" Brecka remembers Jelly telling him. "I'll vomit."

"I never turn the radio down in the car, because when I pull up to a stoplight, I can hear myself wheezing," Jelly also told him.

"Every morning that he would wake up, he said as soon as he would wake up, he would thank God that he didn't die that night. Because he felt like he was gonna die every night when he went to sleep," Brecka continues.

How Did Jelly Roll Start Working With a Health Coach?

Brecka says that Jelly DMed him with a simple question: "Do you work with fat people?"

It was part of the singer's larger quest to shed pounds and change his outlook toward eating and health. He's worked with several health professionals, including a personal chef and a variety of trainers.

Jelly has been open with his fans throughout that journey, explaining how childhood experiences and mental health shaped a destructive relationship with food and his body.

Brecka says that from his first meeting with Jelly, he knew the singer was serious about changing his life.

"He's like, 'I'm ready to commit to changing, because God's given me this opportunity to have my music serve the world, and I feel like I'm gonna die,'" he recounts.

How Far Has Jelly Roll Come in His Weight Loss Journey?

This summer, Jelly revealed that he's lost more than 180 pounds since overhauling his diet and lifestyle.

At his heaviest, he said he weighed over 500 pounds.

He's said that his goal is to make the cover of Men's Health magazine in March 2026.

Along the way, he's hit a number of other milestones, including some unexpected ones.

In mid-September, he shared that he can now fit in Louis Vuitton clothing.

"Pray for my bank account," he joked.

