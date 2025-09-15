Jelly Roll's weight loss journey has led him to an important new milestone, but it's not one he could have afforded several years ago.

The "Heart of Stone"singer took to social media to share his latest photos, proudly showing off the progress he’s made.

Last month, Jelly Roll revealed that he'd lost more than 180 pounds since overhauling his diet and lifestyle.

At his heaviest, he says he weighed over 500 pounds.

He's said that his goal is to make the cover of Men's Health magazine in 2026.

His latest milestone? “I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account,” Jelly Roll writes.

Louis Vuitton, the iconic French luxury brand, lists men’s shorts and pants at prices comparable to many Americans' weekly paychecks — and fanny packs that run about $2,600.

Jelly Roll shared the two images from Europe, where he is currently touring with Post Malone. The photos were taken at Vatican City, where he actually got to meet the Pope.

Reaction To Jelly Roll's Weight Loss

Fans continue to be overwhelmingly supportive of Jelly Roll's health journey, , with hundreds of comments and more than 100,000 likes on his latest Instagram post. Several celebrities chimed in, too.

"The hunkiest hunk of them all," wife Bunnie Xo wrote beneath the two photos.

"Oh, he’s lookin GOOD," shouts Carly Pearce.

Jelly Roll has two more European shows left but he'll spend a significant amount of time in New Zealand and Australia later this year before coming home in time for the holidays. Musically he's between albums but has found success with duet partners including Shaboozey ("Amen") and Brandon Lake ("Hard Fought Hallelujah").

