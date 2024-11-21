Jelly Roll Did Jamey Johnson a Solid Days After His Arrest on Drug Charges

It wasn't the gesture as much as the timing. Jelly Roll made sure Jamey Johnson knew he still had a fan in him at the 2024 CMA Awards.

Johnson was arrested on Sunday for allegedly speeding and possessing enough marijuana to merit felony charges. He was booked, and a mug shot was taken before he was released.

Of course, Jelly Roll knows a thing or two about that.

Jelly Roll performed twice at the 2024 CMA Awards.

Jamey Johnson was part of an all-star tribute to George Strait.

Johnson said he quit drinking in 2011 and quit smoking weed in 2015, remaining entirely sober for nine years. But now, in 2024, the singer says he'll occasionally partake in recreational marijuana consumption.

Prior to Wednesday night's (Nov. 20) appearance, the last time Johnson took the CMAs stage was in 2009. He's mostly stayed away from the spotlight, going 12 years between albums prior to dropping Midnight Gasoline on Nov. 8.

Since turning to country music in 2021, Jelly Roll has made it clear that he's long-appreciated the legends, so it's not surprising to see him supporting Johnson. This move could also be seen as a gesture from one man who has faced drug and alcohol troubles and served time for it, to another.

Check out the shirt Jelly Roll wore in the crowd between performances. The Dickies work shirt is actually featured on Johnson's merchandise page:

