Jelly Roll and hip-hop artist K. Michelle were at the helm of a highlight moment at the CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 8). The two led Bridgestone Arena in a captivating, gospel-tinged cover of the Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Jelly Roll began the performance with a relatively low-key first verse before K. Michelle joined in, but the song really lifted off when a complete slate of backing vocalists joined in on the chorus, lifting the performance to a different level as the audience at the awards show was transported to a church setting.

The crossover performance was the first time Jelly Roll and K. Michelle sang the song live. The two singers recorded the song initially for a special album celebrating the Judds' music and legacy called A Tribute to The Judds. The compilation arrived on Oct. 27 with 14 reimagined Judds covers, with artists including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood and more lending their vocals to the project.

Jelly Roll also opened the broadcast on Wednesday, taking the stage to perform "Need a Favor" with Wynonna Judd, and he won New Artist of the Year during the annual awards show.

The 57th annual CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. The show aired on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and is available for streaming on Hulu.