Wynonna Judd Crashes Jelly Roll’s CMA Performance of ‘Need a Favor’

It didn't take more than a minute for the first surprise of the 2023 CMA Awards. Wynonna Judd stunned the crowd by joining Jelly Roll to sing his hit "Need a Favor."

The six-time nominee opened the show cold, flaked by a gospel choir (possibly the Fisk Jubilee Singers once again). By the second verse, Judd was standing alongside him, belting out the chorus like it was a hit from her solo career.

Keith Urban, Cody Johnson and more could be seen singing along with "Need a Favor" at the CMA Awards. Jelly Roll has only been a part of the genre for a couple years, but it's clear he's not only a fan-favorite, but an artist favorite.

"Need a Favor" became Jelly Roll's second consecutive chart-topper after his debut single "Son of a Sinner" also peaked at No. 1. He wrote the song alonsgide Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta and Rob Ragosta. The country newcomer included it on his first country album, Whitsitt Chapel, which arrived in June.

Jelly Roll will also perform a second song during the awards show. He's teaming up with K. Michelle in a special tribute to the Judds, with a cover of their song "Love Can Build a Bridge." That's the song he cut for the recently released A Tribute to the Judds album.

The "Save Me" singer received five nominations for the night, which he described as "magical" on social media after hearing the news. He received nods for both Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year. His song "Need a Favor" was up for Single of the Year as well as Music Video, while "Save Me" featuring Lainey Wilson was nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

The 57th annual CMA Awards were held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning hosted for the second year in a row. The show aired on ABC and is available for streaming on Hulu.