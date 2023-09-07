Jelly Roll Basks in His Five CMA Awards Nominations: ‘This Is Magical’

When the nominees list for the 2023 CMA Awards arrived on Thursday (Sept. 7), fans weren't surprised that Jelly Roll's name was on the list — or that he was one of the show's most-nominated artists for this year. From the release of his highly-anticipated debut Whittsitt Chapel to his ambitious Backroad Baptism Tour, Jelly's one of the biggest names of 2023.

Still, Jelly says he was shocked — and overcome with emotion and gratitude — when he got the news that he notched five nominates at the ceremony.

"It is known as country music's biggest night. It literally doesn't get any bigger than this and I have five nominations," Jelly reflects in a statement on social media. "I couldn't control myself when I got the news ... everything about this is unreal."

He goes on to say that no matter what happens on awards show night, the recognition from the Country Music Association is itself a major victory — and one that he shares with his entire team and the fans that lift him up.

"These are the moments I hope my people are the most proud of, that I have taken our message to the masses without compromise and have been embraced," Jelly continues. "Thank you to CMAs."

He concludes his post by telling his fans and peers that he and his wife, Bunnie XO, will be there with bells on at the ceremony in November.

"This is magical and you can bet the farm that my wife and I will show up dressed to impress yet trashy as ever," he says.

Jelly is a first-time CMA nominee, and it's rare for a debuting artist to score so many nominations: Others who've notched five CMA nods right out of the gate include Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Gretchen Wilson and Maren Morris.

The singer's hit "Need a Favor" earned him two nods, in the Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories. He also earned a mention for Music Event of the Year, courtesy of his Lainey Wilson duet, "Save Me." Plus, Jelly makes an impressive debut in artist categories: He's nominated for New Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

The 2023 CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 8 and air on ABC. Performers, presenters and more details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning were previously announced as hosts of the 2023 CMA Awards. It's the hosting duo's second consecutive year on the job.

