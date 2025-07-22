During a recent late-night conversation with stand-up comedian and The King of Queens star Kevin James, Jelly Roll revealed that James is currently working on a new country music-themed movie — and Jelly himself will be participating in it.

"You have been prepping for a film I know you're excited about," Jelly told James. "You are coming into the country music space and you're gonna shoot a country music film."

"It's gonna be a crazy one, and you know how crazy it is because my man is doing it with me. You're gonna be my partner in crime," James replied.

The whole thing went down while Jelly was guest hosting an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.

The singer kept very busy during his time behind the desk: His guest-hosting role entailed a performance, several interviews and even a brawl with Logan Paul. But when James came out to the couch, they dropped the first details about James' upcoming role in a movie that will pay homage to Nashville and country music.

"There is no way I would let Kevin James do a country music movie without being a part of it," Jelly joked during the interview.

What Do We Know About Kevin James' Upcoming Country Music Movie?

Details including the film's title, release date and cast haven't yet been announced.

But James confirmed his involvement, as well as Jelly's, in the film. Based on some comments James made about his acting abilities, it seems likely that Jelly will be on camera.

"This guy is an amazing actor. He can do anything. God gave it all to you," James gushed to the studio audience, before turning to Jelly Roll.

"You wanted to get an acting coach. I said, 'Uh uh, you don't need one, man,'" he recounted. "You're phenomenal."

James' character also perhaps takes some details from Jelly's own life story. He said he's leaning on his country superstar friend to make sure we're "gonna do Nashville right," since Jelly is a native of Music City.

James' character also follows another plot point from Jelly's real life: He's incarcerated, at least at one point in the film.

That detail came via a comment from Jelly, as he joked about the two of them getting in shape for the movie: "You've gotta be in prison shape, because your character in the film goes to jail," he said.

What Else Is Kevin James Doing to Prep for His Country Music Role?

James came out on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a guitar over his shoulder, though he quickly clarified that he can't really play.

"We have to get me to look like I know what I'm doing, and it's a journey," he admitted.

To that end, he's been working with several country stars, including Thomas Rhett and Hardy, and even appeared onstage with Jelly at a recent show.

Has Jelly Roll Ever Acted Before?

Yes. Jelly had a cameo — as himself — on an episode of Tulsa King last September.

More recently, he took on his first-ever character role on CBS' Fire Country, where he played an ex-convict looking to get a fresh start in life as a healthcare worker.

Of course, he also has significant experience in front of the camera on reality television. In 2025, Jelly snagged the newly created role of Artist in Residence on American Idol.

