Jelly Roll, actor? The country star will try his hand at pretending when he takes on his first character role on CBS' Fire Country.

It should come fairly naturally to him.

While it's not Jelly Roll's first time delivering lines in front of a camera — he had a cameo on Tulsa King — it will be his first time playing someone other than himself. He'll be portraying an ex-convict in the episode he appears in.

In the April 11 episode of the drama series, Jelly Roll will play an ex-convict who is looking to get a fresh start in life as a healthcare worker. Similarly, the "Liar" singer served time in prison in the past and is now rebranding himself in the world of country music.

If that wasn't enough of a coincidence, the character's name in the show is Noah, which is the name of Jelly's Roll's real-life 8-year-old son.

Fans can get a first look at tattooed country singer in his new role in photos shared by Us Weekly.

Where to Watch Jelly Roll on TV

Fire Country isn't the only television gig Jelly Roll has lined up for 2025: The "Halfway to Hell" hitmaker is also joining American Idol in a newly-created role of Artist in Residence.

After serving as a mentor last year, this new position will allow him to stick around for more episodes, where he'll help mold contestants and prepare them for the journey that lies ahead.

He'll join the show when the competition moves to Hawaii for its run at the Disney Aulani Resort.

Is Jelly Roll Touring in 2025?

The "I Am Not Okay" singer has had television in his sights for quite some time. In fact, he revealed in Nov. 2024 that he would be doing more TV gigs and would actually take a break from touring for the year.

Those plans changed once he got a phone call from Post Malone inviting him to join him on his Big A-- Stadium Tour.

Fans can tune in to watch Jelly Roll on Fire Country on Friday, April 11 on CBS, or stream the show on Paramount+.