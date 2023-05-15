Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson + More to Perform on the Season 21 Finale of ‘American Idol’

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson are among the performers set to take the stage during the Season 21 finale of American Idol.

They're part of an all-genre cast of star performers booked for the finale episode, according to Deadline. Also on that list are Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin, Kylie Minogue, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull and TLC.

As previously reported, Keith Urban is also performing on the finale, and he'll serve as a special guest mentor for the Top 3 contestants as they vie to become the next Idol champ. Each of the three American Idol judges -- Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry -- will give a performance during the episode, too. Finally, the Season 21 finale will feature performances two star alumni from the show's Season 2: Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard.

It hasn't yet been announced what the artists on the Season 21 finale will be performing. Country fans have recently seen Wilson and Jelly onstage together: At the 2023 ACM Awards last week, they gave a live debut of their new duet version of "Save Me," which Jelly originally recorded solo. The new version of the song, featuring Wilson, will appear on the track list of his upcoming debut country album, Whittsitt Chapel, which will drop on June 2.

Wilson also made a solo appearance onstage at the ACMs, performing her new song, "Grease."

American Idol whittled its Top 5 down to a Top 3 on Sunday night (May 14.) Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and the country-leaning Colin Stough will advance to the season finale, and have a chance to take home the title of American Idol for Season 21. The finale airs next Sunday (May 21) at 8PM ET on ABC.

