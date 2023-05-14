Keith Urban Will Be a Guest Mentor on the ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Finale

Keith Urban is making his return to American Idol. The singer will be the mentor for the televised singing competition's Season 21 finale, according to Billboard. He'll share his wisdom as a seasoned performer with this year's top three Idol contestants, and at the end of the episode, one of the final three will be crowned the 2023 winner of the show.

Additionally, Urban will performance on the Idol season finale. He'll take the stage for a performance of his hit single from 2022, "Wild Hearts."

The American Idol stage is familiar turf for Urban, who served as a judge from Season 12 to Season 15. Earlier in the 2010s, the star was also a vocal coach on the Australian version of The Voice.

This season of Idol has already narrowed down its batch of contestants to a final Top 5. Among them is the country-leaning Colin Stough, along with Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, Wé Ani and Zachariah Smith. On the next episode of the show on Sunday night (May 14), the show's Top 3 will be revealed.

Of course, when Urban signs on as a celebrity mentor, he won't be the only country megastar in the room as Luke Bryan is a mainstay judge on American Idol. More performers for the Season 21 finale are expecting to be announced in the days ahead.

To watch Urban's stint as a celebrity mentor on Idol, as well as his performance, tune into the season finale on May 21 at 8PM ET on ABC.

Remaining 'American Idol' Contestants: Season 21 Who is left on American Idol ? Here are the remaining American Idol contestants from Season 21, starting with the Top 26. This list will be edited after each round of voting.