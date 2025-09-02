Jelly Roll was living his best life taking in a WWE match over the weekend with the man he says is "The GOAT," John Cena.

As a diehard wrestling fan, the country singer was absolutely fangirling over the 17-time champion while taking in a match in Paris on Aug. 31 with fellow country singer Post Malone.

The two are currently trekking across Europe on Malone's Big A-- World Tour.

The "Heart of Stone" singer shared a compilation video on social media that shows the two crooners meeting Cena from their front row seats.

Although he looks utterly exhausted after his bout in the ring, Cena shakes Jelly and Post's hands and gives them both a hug.

Jelly Roll also included a few clips of Cena engaging with the crowd during his match.

"Somebody pinch me y'all," he writes on social media. "The 17 time world champion. The Doctor of Thuganomics. The GOAT."

"Clash in Paris was absolutely unreal, thank you for everything @wwe and for everything you've given us fans over the years @johncena," he adds.

Jelly Roll Gets in the Ring at WWE SummerSlam

Jelly Roll is not only a big fan of World Wrestling Entertainment, he's also a honorary member of sorts.

The country singer has put himself in the ring for a team matchup: He and Randy Orton squared off against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam in August.

The bout went back and forth, and at one point, Jelly Roll was slammed through the announcer's table. Ultimately, It was Paul and McIntyre who won the match, but we're thinking Jelly Roll was also a winner.

This had to be a dream come true for him as a longtime wrestling fan.

Jelly Roll's First European Tour

After a successful string of dates in the United States, Jelly Roll is in Europe opening for Malone on his Big A-- World Tour. It's the "Liar" singer's first time touring overseas.

Given his criminal past, it was unclear whether he would get the chance to continue to tour, but several countries have given him the green light to cross their borders.

Jelly Roll even has his first-ever headlining dates in Australia in October.