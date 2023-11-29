Jelly Roll has come a long way from where he started, both in music and in life. Coming off of his recent 2023 CMA New Artist of the Year win, he may have made the switch and fully crossed over from hip-hop to rock, then to country, but he has just proved that rapping is like riding a bike for him.

Jelly Roll was recently performing at 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball Concert, in Dallas, Texas, when he decided to go off the cuff and start covering Eazy-E's 1987 rap song, "Boyz-N-Tha Hood."

In the video, Jelly Roll confidently starts the song with the famed lyrics, "Rollin' down the street in my '64." He then puts the microphone to the audience, who are ready to finish with the next lyric. Then, Jelly Roll's band takes over, and they add a country-rock vibe to the lyrics of the hip hop classic.

Jelly Roll looks as confident as ever performing the cover on stage in front of thousands. He doesn't miss a beat, either, showing that rapping and hip-hop come right back to him like second nature.

It's been two decades since Jelly Roll was trying to break into music as a rapper. Back in 2003, he released his first ever mixtape, The Plain Schmear Tapes. He sold them out of the back of his car to anyone who would take one.

The train doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon for Jelly Roll. He continues to hit the road hard, with shows planned through August 2024.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jelly Roll The Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary on Hulu tells Jelly Roll' s complicated life story and spares no details. He's shockingly honest about addiction, prison, his childhood and his insecurities. Here are 10 key takeaways from the project. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Get Matchy on the 2023 CMA Awards Carpet Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo sparkled in matching black outfits as they walked the red carpet before the 2023 CMA Awards. Jelly walked into the show as one of the night's most nominated artists, with five mentions across several different categories. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak