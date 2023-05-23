The trailer for the Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary brought the singer to tears. Now fans know why.

The two-minute clip was released on Tuesday morning (May 23) and — as promised — it focuses on how Jelly Roll is helping others. "Who would have thought I could help people?" he asks as it wraps. "I needed help you know. I still need help."

“It is so honest and raw," Jelly Roll told Taste of Country earlier this month. "I think somewhere along this journey in the last year, I might have not realized the impact that we’ve been having."

Jelly Roll: Save Me begins streaming on Hulu on May 30. His new Whitsitt Chapel album drops on June 2.

The 38-year-old's real name is Jason DeFord.

Since signing with Broken Bow Records, Jelly Roll has been very open about his mental health and addiction struggles, as well as the years he spent in jail.

The teaser video opens with Jelly Roll's mug shot and flashes through decades of photos as he explains how music turned his life around.

"I'm really a street kid that didn't have any self-worth," he shares before a series of modern-day interview and B-roll clips are pieced together to contrast where he is today compared to where he started.

Wife Bunnie XO joins music executives in telling the story, but the most memorable scenes feature fans meeting Jelly Roll to tell him how his "Save Me" story helped save them.

Talking to Taste of Country prior to the ACM Awards, Jelly Roll admitted that he gets imposter syndrome, comparing it to an episode of Family Guy called "Deep Throats" where Peter and Lois smoke weed before a talent show and think they've done great. Their son later reveals it was awful.

“Sometimes I think I’m just really stoned and high and playing out of key and I’m not really sure what’s happening," he says. "(The documentary teaser) was just like, ‘Oh no. This was real. This moment I thought in my head was happening was actually happening.'”

ABC News Studio produced Jelly Roll: Save Me. He wasn't allowed to preview the documentary before release.