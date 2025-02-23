Jelly Roll is Totally ‘Hooked’ On This Shocking TV Show

If most fans had to guess what television show Jelly Roll likes to watch, HBO drama Sex and the City probably wouldn't even make it anywhere on the list.

But apparently, the singer's got a soft spot for the racy New York City-based rom-com: His wife Bunnie Xo posted a TikTok clip of the family watching an episode this weekend, and based on Jelly's face as he's looking at the television, he's totally engrossed.

Bunnie says she got Jelly into the show by accident: She was indoctrinating his teenage daughter Bailee into Sex and the City lore, because the show was one of Bunnie's favorites when she was Bailee's age.

"Got the kid hooked on the show that raised me & apparently her dad too," Bunnie wrote in the video.

It's understandable that she was surprised Jelly enjoyed Sex and the City. Based around the lives of four female friends in New York City in the '90s and 2000s -- with a particular focus on their love lives -- it's got very little for Jelly to relate to, at least on the surface.

But there's no accounting for good television. Jelly seemed totally enthralled by the story line, and had a big smile on his face as he watched lead character Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) in one scene of the episode.

It's also possible Jelly just appreciates great acting, especially since he's been getting into TV acting himself lately. The singer is slated to make his TV debut on an upcoming episode of CBS' Fire Country, which will air in mid-April.

As for his new interest in Sex in the City? No word yet on whether Jelly's more of a Carrie, Miranda or Samantha -- but most fans will likely agree that he's probably not a Charlotte.