Most country fans know that Jelly Roll's got a past as a rapper.

But he mostly sings country music these days, which explains his eight-year-old son Noah's shocked face when his dad busted out a verse at the dinner table.

It's not totally clear whether Noah was surprised by the rapping itself, or whether it was the NSFW lyrics that caught him off guard. But either way, it's clear he's not used to hearing Jelly spouting off like that.

The young boy gave a hilarious and bemused look to the camera (which is probably being held by his stepmom Bunnie Xo) in this video, which Bunnie shared to social media. But he wasn't too fazed. Noah quickly went back to his food, even bouncing his head a little to the beat as Jelly continued his impromptu dinnertime performance.

"He still vibed tho," Bunnie joked, training the camera on little Noah's reaction.

Even funnier than Noah's reaction to seeing his dad rap? The contrast between him and his older sister, 16-year-old Bailee. With eight years between them, Bailee's had a front row seat to all her dad's musical eras, including his long tenure in the hip hop genre.

Across the table, Bailee dances along to the music and even sings a few of the lyrics with her dad. Clearly, watching Jelly rap is nothing new for her.

Jelly first started trying to make it as a rapper around 2003 when he released his first ever mix tape, The Plain Schmear Tapes. He sold them out of the back of his car to anyone who would listen.

Bailee was born five years later, in 2008, and she was old enough to understand her dad's musical career long before he transitioned into country music. She even collaborated with her dad on a rap song called "Tears Could Talk," which he included on the track list of his 2020 A Beautiful Disaster album.