Jelly Roll has a collaboration on rapper Lil' Wayne's new album, The Carter VI, called "Sharks," and he apparently used a ghostwriter.

Jelly's 8-year-old son Noah had a part in writing the lyrics, Bunnie Xo reveals on social media.

She shared a TikTok video that shows her and Noah listening to the song in the kitchen, and on top of the clip, she writes: "When Noah was his daddy's ghostwriter for this hook on The Carter 6."

The "Sharks" hook Noah had a hand in goes: "Snakes ain't always in the grass / Sharks ain't always in the water / Thieves ain't always in the night / God ain't always at the altar."

It's not clear how Noah and Jelly came up with this hook — was the little boy watching TV with pops when his dad asked for help? Or perhaps Noah had the idea for the song and Jelly ran with it? Either way, the lyrics are poignant and perfectly said.

The Carter VI was released on June 6 and features just one song with the country hitmaker, but that is enough to open up new lanes for not just for Jelly Roll, but country music as a whole.

This isn't the first venture into hip hop for Jelly, as he also recently performed with Eminem on May 18 in Detroit. That was part of Post Malone's Big A** Stadium Tour.

