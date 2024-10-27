When Jelly Roll goes on tour, it's a family affair.

The singer's wife Bunnie Xo, teenage daughter Bailee Ann and even the family dogs make frequent appearances backstage at the venues Jelly plays as part of his Beautifully Broken Tour. But during one recent stop in St. Louis, Mo., Jelly's younger son Noah made his tour debut -- and even did some meet-and-greets.

Bunnie shared video recap of the big night, showing footage of herself walking around the halls backstage with Noah, and giving him some pointers on how to sign autographs.

"I feel like cursive is an art! They're not teaching that in schools anymore?!" Bunnie says at one point, when she realizes that eight-year-old Noah isn't learning how to pen his signature in his classroom.

"You can just put, 'Yo. Noah, xo,'" she says at another point, as the young boy playfully replys, "Nope," and simply draws an oversized "N."

Bunnie also celebrated Noah's first time joining the family on the Beautifully Broken Tour with a backstage family shot. "Nothing brings me more joy than getting to watch my bonus babies grow up," she wrote.

"I'm not one to get emotional but just being in this little boy's life since the day he was born is such a privilege," she added. "Thankful for his mama as well."

Fans are well acquainted with Jelly's older daughter Bailee, but they don't see his son on social media very often.

That's because Noah -- who was born in 2016 -- primarily lives with his mother Melisa, who often chooses to keep the young boy out of the spotlight. Jelly, Bunnie and Melisa all get along and are on the same page when it comes to raising him together.

"I try not to get in the way of what [Melisa] is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she's doing with him, that I just want to respect that boundary," Jelly explained to Taste of Country Nights in 2023. He says that Noah typically goes on vacations with the family, but they film around him in order to protect his privacy.

However, as he's getting older, and thanks to conversations Bunnie and Melisa have had, they do occasionally share snapshots into Noah's life.

Jelly's Beautifully Broken Tour is set to wrap on Sunday night (Oct. 27) in Charlotte, N.C.