Jelly Roll continues to connect with his sold-out crowds on a personal level as his Backroad Baptism Tour rolls on this summer.

The tour stopped at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 1, and videos shared from that night show Jelly Roll calling out a military veteran in the crowd.

Jelly Roll Stops Show After Seeing Veteran's Hat

"This gentleman right here has a Vietnam veteran hat on, and he has been standing right here and rocking with me all night long," Jelly Roll says, talking directly to fans mid-performance in a video posted to TikTok.

The video has drawn more than 100K views since it was first shared — TikTok user yambiibambii posted the video, saying of Jelly Roll: "He doesn't care about the fame, he cares about his people."

Jelly Roll With Chase Rice - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

Jelly Roll goes on to tell the veteran in the crowd how much he appreciates him and his service as the audience erupts in cheers. The camera in the arena focuses on the veteran, who salutes Jelly Roll on a big screen behind the stage.

"I hope you enjoyed the hell out of tonight," the singer says as the crowd continues to cheer.

Jelly Roll Had Yet Another Surprise for the Veteran

While Jelly thanked the Vietnam veteran on the mic, he had an even grander way to show his gratitude toward the man for serving his country.

"I'll tell you this, you'll never buy another ticket to my show," Jelly Roll says as he continues to thank the man. "I'm going to get my people with you. You are welcome forever. Thank you."

Those who have followed along Backroad Baptism Tour social media posts throughout the summer already know Jelly Roll often takes time out of his shows to single out specific members of the crowd.

During an August show near St. Louis, the country-rocker recognized a former elementary school classmate in the audience and invited her backstage.

"I love you girl," he says to the the woman in the video below. "I'll see you after the show, we'll make sure we get you and your mama backstage."

Next, Jelly Roll heads to Portland to perform with Eric Church on Friday (Sept. 8).

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jelly Roll The Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary on Hulu tells Jelly Roll' s complicated life story and spares no details. He's shockingly honest about addiction, prison, his childhood and his insecurities. Here are 10 key takeaways from the project.