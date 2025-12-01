Thanksgiving was not a day of rest for Jelly Roll this year: Instead, he pulled double duty, giving back at two different facilities that are close to home.

One of those stops was at a Nashville detention center where he himself was once incarcerated. The singer provided 300 meals, according to a post from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, and spoke to inmates during his time at the facility.

Jelly's second Thanksgiving stop was perhaps even more special, because it brought back memories of the singer's childhood with his father.

He served up plates at the Nashville Rescue Mission, an organization that provides food and a safe place to stay for those experiencing homelessness and financial hardship in Music City.

That's the same place where Jelly once volunteered with his dad, and a tradition he's now passing on to his own son, Noah.

"My father would bring me to this same rescue mission when I was a kid. In fact, I got my 9-year-old son with me," the singer explained to NewsChannel 5, as he stood behind the counter ready to dish out Thanksgiving meals.

Jelly Roll Speaks at a Recovery Center Graduation at Nashville Rescue Mission

This year, the Nashville Rescue Mission Thanksgiving dinner was combined with the facility's graduation celebration for those who have completed a seven-month addiction recovery program.

Jelly was the special guest at the ceremony, and he gave a passionate speech celebrating the graduates' recovery.

"I don't know what God is telling you to do next, but I hope everything he said to you while you were in here, you take with you," the singer said in one clip published by WSMV 4.

Why Jelly Roll Gave Back to His Hometown of Nashville on Thanksgiving

In an interview with WKRN 2, Jelly said that it's always important to him to take care of the city that made him who he is today.

He also said that traveling and touring internationally has only strengthened his love of his hometown.

"The Nashville community, nothing in the world means more to me," the singer reflected. "I can now say I'm an artist that's traveled the world. And, no place like home. This is the city that made me who I am and gave me my spirit for giving."

Who Was Jelly Roll's Father?

Jelly Roll's dad was Horace "Buddy" DeFord. The singer had a close relationship with his father, and credits him for instilling values such as work ethic and respect in him at a young age.

Buddy DeFord died on March 20, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was 75 years old at the time of his death. Unfortunately, he died before seeing Jelly's country superstardom truly take off.

The singer's mother is Donna DeFord, and she has been able to enjoy her son's success. She has attended Jelly's concerts when possible, and even got to meet Jelly's tour mate Post Malone this year.