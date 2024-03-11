Jelly Roll is uber forgetful once again in another Uber Eats commercial. This time, as a part of the company's "Don't Forget" campaign, he's forgotten how to eat a banana properly.

The ad begins with the "Halfway to Hell" singer in the studio with a keyboard player. A green Uber Eats bag sits next to Jelly Roll as he hands his fellow musician a banana.

"Oh, Uber Eats has groceries now?" his colleague asks. "I gotta remember that."

"You know, the best way to remember something is to just forget something," Jelly Roll explains.

"What did you forget?" the keyboard player asks.

"Hard to say," Jelly says while he takes a big big of his unpeeled banana.

"I know what you forgot," his friend says, disgusted.

Jelly Roll's Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial

This isn't Jelly Roll's first rodeo with Uber Eats: His first ad ran during Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11.

In that commercial, the "Need a Favor" hitmaker is seen unloading toiletries from an Uber Eats bag into his medicine cabinet. As he closes the cabinet door, he is stunned to see his face covered in tattoos in the mirror.

"What happened to my face?" he asks while running his fingers over the ink. "Are they tattoos? They're everywhere. And they're horrible."

What's Jelly Roll Doing in 2024?

Jelly Roll is coming off of a massive career performance at RodeoHouston. The singer-songwriter performed in front of his largest crowd yet, at nearly 75,000 screaming fans.

He'll embark on his Beautifully Broken Tour in August. Jelly Roll will visit nearly 40 cities performing in arena-sized venues from Aug. 27 through Oct. 27. Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will serve as openers on the trek.