20 Totally Adorable Pictures of Jelly Roll and His Wife, Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, has been by his side for every step of his fast-rising career.

The singer — real name Jason DeFord – broke through in 2023 after releasing his debut country album, embarking on a headlining tour and collecting a few awards in the process. You couldn't miss Bunnie DeFord if you were looking at Jelly.

The pair first met in 2015 and were married just a short year later, on Aug. 31, 2016, in an impromptu ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel. Jelly Roll says their first encounter was more than just love at first sight.

"I felt her soul," the country rocker explains to Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul. "When I hugged her, I could just feel the genuine-ness of her. I could tell it wasn't an act."

Jelly Roll has been quick to shut down any "gold digger" rumors and clarifies that he was actually a broke musician when the two met. In fact, he credits Bunnie Xo for helping him gain custody of his now-teen daughter, Bailee Ann — his now-wife put up her own money to make that happen. Bunnie is also involved in his son Noah Buddy's life, too, though the couple have no biological children together.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have shared numerous photos of their love and devotion to one another with fans on social media. From red carpets to tour stops and even a vow renewal, it's hard to not find a photo of the two of them holding hands, hugging, kissing and sharing a laugh.

Here are 20 of the cutest photos of Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo.