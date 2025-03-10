At a glance, Jelly Roll's new commercial for Zevia is kind of corny. The singer gets out of jacked-up truck wearing cutoff shorts, a white tank top and sleeveless flannel.

Then, he fluffs his hair, takes his shades off like he's some kind of supermodel and struts toward a cooler set up just outside an old gas station.

Two kids look on from the other side of an old wooden fence. Their mouths are hanging so wide open, they could catch a tumbleweed.

Thirty-three years ago, super model Cindy Crawford did something very similar. She emerges from a sports car in cutoffs and a white tank and takes off her shades like the cover model she very much was.

Two kids watch from an old wood fence, mouths agape. As she moves gracefully to the soda machine — looking oh-so-thirsty — she digs into her front pocket for change. Doris Troy’s “Just One Look” plays, but all eyes are on Crawford, a pinup babe if there ever was one.

Music from Salt-N-Pepa's "Whatta Man" plays during Jelly Roll's commercial, and there are a few other differences. The kids have a significant amount of dialogue in the spot for Zevia, whereas little needs to be said in Crawford's spot for Pepsi.

The punchline for Zevia's commercial is the singer belching and then mugging for the camera, but Crawford guzzles her entire soda in one long sip, leading the two boys to say, "Is that a great new Pepsi can or what?"

Of course, both are on YouTube. Enjoy Jelly Roll's new Zevia commercial, followed by Twain's classic 1992 ad for Pepsi.

