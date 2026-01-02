There isn't a dog owner alive who can't relate to what Jelly Roll experienced with his cows recently. Crunch and S'More escaped and his efforts to retrieve them were a bit lackluster.

Actually, Jelly Roll just filmed the whole thing while others did the wrangling.

Wife Bunnie Xo shared video on TikTok under the "this is what happens when I leave" banner. She's in Las Vegas, which means it's up to J to take care of the farm.

The video begins as someone is trying to rope Crunch, the brown highland cow that's been all over Bunnie's TikTok lately. The effort — while arduous — proves to be successful but while the gate is open a second cow named S'More nudges through.

That's when the fun really picks up. S'More runs and jumps like a Great Pyrenees who knows he's being mischievous. Toward the end, the cow runs near the road where we realize Jelly Roll has neighbors nearby who may glance out their front windows to see the hilarity ensuing.

If you follow Bunnie on TikTok you know she loves her cows, especially Crunch. The brown cow appears to love her right back, too. Check out this snuggle:

Presumably both cows were escorted back to their pen safely and Bunnie didn't need to rush home from Vegas to help.

Jelly Roll is enjoying some time off. In fact his 2026 tour calendar is pretty light with just three shows scheduled, all for this spring and summer.

Bunnie continues to host her podcast as she prepares for a short tour to promote her new book Stripped Down, Unfiltered and Unapologetic. The memoir will be released next month.

