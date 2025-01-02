Jennifer Lopez's love of the show Yellowstone just went to a whole new level.

The pop star was spotted at a celebrity hotspot in Aspen, Colo. over the weekend with none other than the show's original star, Kevin Costner.

Per TMZ, the two did not arrive nor leave together, but the fact that they spent any time together at all has the rumor mill churning out some juicy gossip.

After all, both A-listers are newly-single since undergoing very public divorces from their spouses — JLo's ex Ben Affleck and Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, respectively.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner Dating?

The simple answer is ... no — at least not publicly.

The gossip site reports that Lopez and Costner just happened to be at the bar Kemo Sabe at the same time on Friday (Dec. 27). Lopez was accompanied by some friends and her manager Benny Medina.

Eventually, Costner went over to join them.

"At one point, Costner moseyed over to hang out JLo and Co.," TMZ writes alongside photos from their night out.

Jennifer Lopez Is 'Obsessed' With Yellowstone

Like much of the world, Lopez is a big fan of Yellowstone. In an interview on Bill Simmons' podcast, her ex-husband revealed that he was "disturbed" by her love for the show, particularly the storyline of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly).

"Jen showed me a clip off of Instagram of a monologue [Reilly] has in the car with the kid about the ways to become rich. And then [Jen] was like, 'I love this story of these two,'" he recounted.

"I was like, 'Wait a minute — with Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'" he added jokingly, "I'm kind of disturbed by the fact that my wife really likes Yellowstone."

Affleck has worked with Hauser in the past, most notably in the film Good Will Hunting.