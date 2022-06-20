On Father's Day (June 19), Jennifer Nettles opened up to fans about a personal family loss that she recently went through: Her father died just over a month ago.

"I'm often private about certain sacred pieces of my life and I share them as, and if, I am ready," the singer shared on social media, explaining why she waited to share the news. "My daddy, Beamon Nettles, died last month on May 14."

Nettles went on to offer up some thoughts about her dad, as well as the grieving process that she's been through in the weeks since his death.

"He was a precious, quiet soul who made his way gently in the world. And it is so strange and unreal that he is not here," she says.

Along with her message, Nettles shared video of herself performing "The Way I Am," a Merle Haggard hit from 1980. The singer performed a simple rendition of the song, accompanied only by her acoustic guitar, and explained that it was special to her dad.

"This song was his favorite song. I have a vivid memory of him playing it on 45, singing along as I fell asleep at my grandmother's ("Boo-ma") house," she continues. "I sang it at his funeral. Happy Father's Day Daddy. You are loved and missed."

Nettles then offered her well-wishes to everyone celebrating Father's Day. "Hold your Loves close," she said at the conclusion of her message. "I hope everyone had a beautiful day. And thank you to all the fathers out there."

According to Douglas Now — the local paper from Beamon's hometown of Douglas, Ga. — Nettles' father died in Ashburn, Ga., at the age of 69. No cause of death was given.