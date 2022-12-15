Jennifer Nettles has a new gig as the host of a dating show coming to FOX called Farmer Wants a Wife. The series is based on the British version of the show, produced by Idol and Got Talent's Fremantle Media.

Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere in March.

According to Deadline, the show will explore if love can blossom between farmers and women who prefer the city. Each farmer will make a match with a woman and then introduce their potential spouse to the farming lifestyle and all of its the non-glamourous aspects. Viewers will watch to see if the new relationships can survive the differing lifestyles.

Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment, says Nettles is "perfect" choice for a host, as she's "a multi-talented entertainer who’s a little country, a little big city, and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland.”

The news marks the second time Farmer Wants a Wife has made its way to the United States — a previous version of the show premiered on the CW in April 2008 but was canceled that June. The U.K. version premiered on ITV in 2001, and varities of the show have aired in many other countries, including Australia, Canada, France and more.

Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere on FOX on Wednesday, March 8, at 9PM ET.

