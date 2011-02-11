Liberal, Kansas Mayor Announces ‘Jerrod Niemann Day’

Long had a proclamation for the singer at a town meeting, which read in part, “Jerrod Niemann graduated from Liberal High School in 1997 and still considers Liberal as his home. Jerrod moved to Nashville in 2000 and experienced triumphs as a songwriter - his songs being recorded by Garth Brooks , Jamey Johnson , Julie Roberts and Blake Shelton .”

In 2010 Niemann got a nod for CMA New Artist of the Year plus 3 nominations for the American Country Awards. His hit "Lover, Lover," went all the way to No. 1, prompting Niemann to say, “It’s pretty weird to have a song go No. 1 10 years after the day you set foot in Nashville to visit, but at the end of the day, I’m just happy to have anything out there on the radio, and the most exciting thing for me is actually being able to step onstage and people be there to cheer you on."