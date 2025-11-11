Jessica Carter Altman may have grown up around fame — her mother is Wonder Woman icon Lynda Carter — but she’s spent the last five years building a creative identity entirely her own.

After years in a high-pressure legal career, Altman made a bold leap: she walked away from the courtroom to pursue music full-time.

What started as a personal risk has blossomed into a rising career — one rooted in vulnerability, introspection, and emotional connection.

Her 2024 debut album, Aftermath, marked a major turning point, both artistically and personally.

Since then, Altman has followed it up with a series of new songs that show even deeper layers of who she is — and what she has to say.

A New Chapter: ‘Trick of the Light’

Altman’s latest single, “Trick of the Light” (released Oct. 17), is a lush, introspective meditation on how love can color our perceptions — sometimes in ways we don’t expect.

“At first, I thought the song was about ignoring red flags when you’re in love,” she shares about the new song. “But as I kept writing, I realized the lens itself isn’t the problem. Love is supposed to feel dreamy, glowing and a little surreal. It only becomes dangerous when the person you’re seeing through that light isn’t deserving of it.”

With cinematic vocals and shimmering production, “Trick of the Light” captures both the magic and the risk of letting your guard down — something Altman does with remarkable ease in her writing.

Looking Back on 'Aftermath'

Released in 2024, Altman’s debut album Aftermath was a quiet breakthrough. Praised for its emotional depth and genre-fluid sound, the project landed her on Apple Music’s New In Singer-Songwriter playlist and Pandora’s New Tunesmiths spotlight.

A year later, the full impact still hasn’t hit her. “I’m always really happy and grateful whenever people listen and love what I do,” she tells Taste of Country. “That’s something that will never get old. It’s just a really cool way to connect with people.”

One of her most unforgettable memories? Releasing the album at The Troubadour in Los Angeles — a venue as legendary as it is intimate.

“It was incredible to perform in such an iconic space,” she says. “But more than that, hearing how fans connected with the songs — how they made the music their own — that’s one of the most rewarding parts of all this.”

Q&A With Jessica Carter Altman

You wrote “Mirror Mirror” about the internal pressure many of us feel. What’s been the most powerful reaction to that song?

There was this moment at one of my shows in Nashville — someone in the crowd had made a sign, and during the song, they flipped it over and wrote, “This is a really beautiful song for women.” That really stuck with me.

We’re so hard on ourselves — always trying to fit into boxes we think will make us better. That moment reminded me: our most authentic self is always the most beautiful.

When you look in the mirror now, what do you see?

I see someone trying to do their best and make the most of every day.

What do you do on insecure days?

If I’m having one of those days, I’ll take extra time getting ready — do my hair, wear something that makes me feel confident. There’s something almost meditative about that. It’s like putting on a little armor before stepping out into the world.

Your song “Clumsy” is about embracing your quirks — did your husband see that side early on?

Oh yeah, I’m definitely not someone who can hide clumsy. He figured it out pretty quick. But I think owning those parts of yourself gives you confidence. When I met my husband, I don’t think there was ever a moment where I wasn’t unapologetically me.

You used to practice law. What finally pushed you to leave?

Honestly, I already knew I was going to leave before I ever started. I took the bar, joined the firm… but I’d made the decision in law school.

Funny enough, my first date with my husband was also my first day at the firm — and that night, I told him: “I don’t want to be a lawyer. I’m going to be an artist.” To have that come true still feels surreal.

What advice do you have for anyone scared to make a leap?

Don’t wait for permission. Just go for it. You never want to look back and wonder, "What if?" Believe in yourself and take that first step.

What’s Next for Jessica Carter Altman?

With two standout singles releases — “Mirror Mirror” in April and “Trick of the Light” in October — Jessica Carter Altman is now gearing up for her next EP.

She’s also continuing to evolve her visual identity, using fashion as a bold, natural extension of her music.

Altman’s journey isn’t just about reinvention — it’s a reminder of what happens when you trust your instincts, stand in your truth, and refuse to be afraid of starting over.