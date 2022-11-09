Jimmie Allen will no longer be performing at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The singer shared a message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, sharing that he is feeling "under the weather" and won't be able to sing.

Allen was set to perform "Out in the Middle" alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King.

"I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards," Allen says via Twitter. "Unfortunately, I’m under the weather and won’t be able to. I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight."

Allen did not share any additional details about his condition, and the Country Music Association has not yet commented on the news. His post was met with many comments from fans and artists, including Brooks & Dunn's Kix Brooks, wishing him a quick recovery.

The Zac Brown Band performance is one of many star-studded stage moments fans can look forward to at the CMA Awards. The show will also see collaborations of original songs from Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce ("You're Drunk, Go Home"), Hardy and Lainey Wilson ("Wait in the Truck"), Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry ("Where We Started") and more.

Additionally, many performances will feature the music of other artists. Brothers Osborne and yje War and Treaty are teaming up for the Rolling Stones' "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It"), Elle King and the Black Keys will sing Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls of Fire," and Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless will pair for "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive," among others.

The show will open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn from Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood. An Alan Jackson tribute will be performed by Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson. See a full list of performances here.

The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live on ABC at 8PM ET.