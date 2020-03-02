Jimmie Allen can now add #girldad to his growing resume.

The country music hitmaker and his fiancée, Alexis Gale, welcomed a baby girl on Sunday (March 1), he tells Chuck Wicks and Trisha "T.J." Jenkins during a radio interview Monday morning.

"I thought getting a No. 1 [single] was going to be the best part of my day, but then my daughter, Naomi, was born yesterday," Allen says. His song "Make Me Want To" just became his second-consecutive No. 1 hit.

Naomi is the couple's first child together, though Allen also is the father of a 5-year-old boy named Aadyn.

"The baby's middle name is Betty, we named her after my grandma [who passed away in 2014], so her initials are NBA, go figure," the country singer explains. "And my grandma’s birthday was actually March 13, my mom’s birthday is March 7 and Naomi’s birthday is March 1. And [fiancée] Lexi is laying right here looking awesome."

While Allen may wish he could enjoy the euphoria that comes with being a new daddy a little longer, the Delaware native says he will be soon heading out of the country for tour dates in Europe and Australia.

"Thursday, we head out of the country for about three-and-a-half weeks," he says. His website clarifies that his next show in the States is scheduled for March 27 in Florida. "It's been a good day, definitely thankful for it."