The NASCAR community is grieving with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson after the alleged murder-suicide of his wife's parents.

Additionally, Johnson has pulled out of this week's NASCAR race in Chicago. It was scheduled to be his fourth race of the season with Legacy Motor Club, a team he co-owns.

"Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago," the teams says. "The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

Dozens of fans, friends and contemporaries responded to that tweet, and many more have expressed condolences on social media since news broke of the deaths of Jack and Terry Janway, and their 11-year-old grandson Dalton. Police believe Terry first killed Jack and Dalton before turning the gun on herself. The motive is not clear.

"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family," reads a statement from NASCAR (per NBC Sports). "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families."

"Our family and entire team are all grieving with Chani, Jimmie and their loved ones," Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick shares. Johnson used to race for Hendrick Motorsports.

"This is a truly unthinkable tragedy, and our hearts are broken for them. I’ve been in touch with Jimmie and offered our love, support and the full resources of our organization in whatever capacity they need."

Johnson won 83 races from 2002 to 2020 before racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. He returned to NASCAR for the 2023 season, but only on a limited basis.

Chandra Johnson is a 44-year-old former model who Johnson married in 2006. The couple have two daughters together, age 9 and 12.

