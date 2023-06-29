Jimmie Johnson’s Nephew Remembered as ‘Absolutely Precious’
The 11-year-old boy killed in an alleged murder-suicide at NASCAR racer Jimmie Johnson's in-laws' home is being remembered for his loving smile and friendly personality.
Dalton Janway was Johnson's nephew through his marriage to Chandra Janway Johnson. Her parents — Dr. Jack Janway, 69, and Terry Lynn Janway, 68— also died on Monday night (June 26) in Muskogee, Okla.
Police believe Terry Lynn Janway was the shooter.
- Muskogee PD is still unsure what led to the shooting.
- Terry Lynn Janway reportedly phoned police and when they arrived, they found Jack Janway lying in the hallway. Upon entering the home, they heard gunshots and then found Terry Lynn and Dalton Janway.
- Johnson has pulled out of this weekend's NASCAR race in Chicago.
The Tahlequah Daily Press in Tehlequah, Okla., spoke to several members of the Muskogee community who knew the Janways, including the fifth grade boy's principal at Sadler Arts Academy.
Ronia Davison says that Dalton Janway was a friend to everyone. Specifically, she remembers his loving smile and the approachable way he carried himself.
"His classmates adored him, thought of him highly," Davison says. "He was thoughtful. He was someone who was able to pick up on the needs of others and extend goodness in any turn that he could."
The older Janways are also remembered as kind, generous and supportive members of the community.
Johnson's wife Chani became a familiar face during his legendary NASCAR career and as co-founder of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006. The 44-year-old former model and racer have two kids, Lydia and Genevieve.
She is not active on social media, and Johnson has yet to share anything publicly about the tragedy.