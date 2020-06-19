Jimmy Buffett won't be making his long-anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut, after all. The singer was set to appear on June 27, but recently told fans spikes in COVID-19 cases have forced him to postpone his trip to Nashville.

Brad Paisley and songwriter (and longtime Buffett band member) Mac McAnally were to join Buffett, an all-genre music legend who once called Nashville home. The Grand Ole Opry has continued to air live shows across its radio, television and digital networks on Saturday nights, but has done so without fans in attendance. Buffett expressed remorse in a statement posted to Facebook:

I would just like to say how disappointed I am that because of circumstances with the recent spikes in COVID-19, I have had to postpone my trip to Nashville to play with Mac and Brad Paisley. I have loved the Grand Ole Opry since the days I covered shows at the Ryman as a Billboard reporter on Music Row in the early 70s before I moved to Margaritaville. As soon as it is safe for me to travel back to Music City and meet up with Mac and Brad, I will come play for you. Can't wait. See you then and keep your Fins Up.

The Opry has not indicated how or if they'll replace Buffett. Darius Rucker and Clint Black with join Circle TV host Bobby Bones this Saturday (June 20). Past guests have included Paisley, Craig Morgan and Blake Shelton, who appeared remotely from his bar and music venue in Oklahoma.

Buffett has had more success on country radio than most people realize. In addition to popular collaborations with Alan Jackson ("It's Five O'Clock Somewhere") and Zac Brown Band ("Knee Deep"), he charted a handful of Top 20 singles including "Hey Good Lookin'" and his signature song "Margaritaville," which was a hit in 1977.