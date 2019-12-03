Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital, just days after he was released after undergoing surgery. The 95-year-old was hospitalized over the weekend for a urinary tract infection, People reports.

According to a statement from his spokeswoman on Monday (Dec. 2), Carter checked in to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., not far from Carter's hometown of Plains, Ga., where he continues to reside with his wife, Rosalynn.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon,” the spokeswoman states. The former president's charity organization, the Carter Center, will continue to provide updates on his health.

The news comes after a series of health challenges for Carter. He suffered a fall in May that required him to undergo surgery to repair a broken hip, and another fall on Oct. 6 that left him with a black eye and 14 stitches. He didn't let that stop him from traveling to Nashville the next day, where he participated in a week of building Habitat for Humanity homes with volunteers who included Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Carter suffered another fall subsequently that fractured his pelvis, and had most recently been hospitalized to undergo surgery to treat a subdural hematoma that stemmed from his falls.

Carter also faced a battle with cancer in 2015. Garth Brooks is a longtime Habitat for Humanity volunteer, and he praised Carter and his wife in October as the kind of living examples we should all aspire to follow.

“What the Carters stand for is what we should all shoot for as human beings," Brooks said. "Please forget ‘Republican’ or ‘Democrat.’ What they are standing for is as human beings. If we're going to get anywhere as a human race, this is the path we want to follow. So anything keeping any kind of light on that path and those two people's dreams, then count us in."