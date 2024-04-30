Sandwich Chain Wants to Give Your Mom ‘Brunch in a Cup’ for Mother’s Day

A nationwide sandwich chain and a bloody mary mix brand have worked together to create something they're calling "Brunch in a Cup."

How To Make 'Brunch in a Cup'

Mother's Day is quickly approaching. While flowers or a lovely wind chime might be your go-to gift for May 12, maybe Mom would like something that she'll find a little more useful.

Jimmy John's and Zing Zang have unveiled their new collab, which brings together sandwiches and Bloody Marys. The "Brunch in a Cup" kit includes the brands' Jimmy Pickle Bloody Mary Mix, a custom glass that says "mama approved," a Bloody Mary recipe and a huge skewer to hold a large pickle and sandwich from Jimmy John's.

Large pickle and sandwich sold separately, but there also is a gift card in the box.

One of the staples on the Jimmy John's menu has been it's jumbo pickles that you can order whole or sliced. In a press release from the companies, it was revealed that Zig Zang used juice from the pickles to create the bloody mary mix included in the kit.

Where To Buy 'Brunch in a Cup'

Both the "Brunch in a Cup" kit and the Jimmy Pickle Bloody Mary mix are both being exclusively sold through the Jimmy John's website. The kit will set you back $34.99 while the mix is $9.99.

If you're thinking this is an odd move for Jimmy John's, you'll be surprised to know the sandwich chain's webstore is full of offbeat collectible items, including dog toys, a pickleball set and a Starter-branded jacket like every kid in school had in the 1990s.

The Bloody Mary kit follows other recent attempts by Jimmy John's to connect its brand to notable dates and holidays. Most recently, the chain introduced the Deliciously Dope Dime Bag promotion for 4/20.

