Jimmy Swaggart, who spent decades preaching the gospel all over the world and became a groundbreaking television evangelist, died on Tuesday (July 1). He was 90 years old.

His family announced his death in a statement posted to social media.

"Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ," the statement reads. "Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again someday."

The statement also expressed gratitude for the medical team who has cared for Swaggart since he went into cardiac arrest and was hospitalized in Baton Rouge, La., in June.

"He was not just a preacher — he was a worshiper, a warrior, and a witness to the grace and mercy of God," the family's statement continues. "He was a man whose faith was steadfast and always entered whatever door the Lord opened. And the Lord honored that faith."

Born Jimmy Lee Swaggart on March 15, 1935, in Farraday, La., Swaggart was the grandson of sharecroppers, and he grew up around the church, as his father was a Pentecostal minister.

Swaggart married at 17 to 15-year-old Frances Anderson, and the couple had a son, Donnie. Swaggart alternated working different odd jobs, as well as singing Southern Gospel music to provide for his young family.

Swaggart had two cousins who became famous musicians, rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis and country star Mickey Gilley. He reportedly turned down a recording contract from Sun Records to focus on preaching the gospel, which led to Swaggart beginning to preach full-time, traveling from town to town and delivering his sermons from a flatbed trailer.

By 1960, he had begun to record gospel albums, and after the Assemblies of God ordained Swaggart in 1961, he launched a series of radio shows devoted to his sermons, along with founding the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge.

Swaggart expanded into television ministry in 1971, and by 1975, televangelism was his focus. His broadcasts often focused on the sermons he delivered in person in various cities in America, as well as in countries all around the world.

By the 1980s, Swaggart was one of the most recognizable televangelists in the world. But his empire suffered a serious blow after he was caught up in a prostitution scandal in 1988, which ultimately ended up with the Assemblies of God revoking his credentials.

Swaggart went independent after that, founding the non-denominational Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, as well as the SonLife Broadcasting Network (SBN), which carried his sermons from then on.

Swaggart was caught with a prostitute for a second time in 1991, and while he temporarily stepped down as head of his ministry, he again returned and carried on.

His holdings eventually included the Family Worship Center, the SBN — which he built into a 24-hour cable and satellite television network — Jimmy Swaggart Bible College, a website, additional radio and TV programming and more.

Swaggart also published more than 50 books during his career and sold more than 15 million albums, which earned him one Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Performance, Traditional.

WWLTV reports that Swaggart's family turned to social media on June 15 to reveal that he had suffered a cardiac arrest at his Baton Rouge home and was in critical condition.

Swaggart's team gave an update via Facebook on June 16, writing, "At this time, there has been no change in his condition. We ask that you continue to lift him up in prayer and believe God for a miracle — but above all, we trust in the Lord’s perfect will."

Swaggart is survived by his wife Frances Swaggart, to whom he was married for 70 years. He is also survived by his son Donnie Swaggart, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. No funeral information is available at this time.