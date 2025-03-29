Saturday (March 29) marks five years since Joe Diffie died from COVID, and his son remembered him in an emotional post to social media, saying he is "doing everything I can to carry on your legacy."

Diffie's son Parker posted the message, sharing a throwback photograph of himself with his famous '90s country singer father from his childhood.

"To Dad,

"Today marks five years since you left us, and the weight of that time feels both heavy and fleeting," Parker Diffie begins.

"In the moments when I miss you the most, I find comfort in your music, your laughter, and the memories we shared. Your voice is a constant presence, a reminder of the love and wisdom you instilled in us."

He goes on to swear that he's keeping his father's music alive, writing, "Every time I see a fan light up when they hear one of your hits, it’s like you’re right there with me, and it makes me feel closer to you ... You were more than just a country artist; you were a father, a friend, a mentor, and a hero.

"Your strength, your talent, and your kindness have left an indelible mark on my heart. I miss you more than words can express, but I find solace in knowing that your spirit lives on through us and through your music. I promise to keep your memory alive, to honor your legacy, and to make you proud.

"With all my love and gratitude,

"Parker."

Read the entire letter for yourself:

Joe Diffie stunned the country music business when he died on March 29, 2020, just two days after announcing that he had been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on March 27. His death marked country music's first loss from the pandemic that would also claim the lives of John Prine, Charley Pride, deejay and songwriter Bill Mack and more.

The singer — whose run of '90s hits included "Home," "Third Rock From the Sun," "Pickup Man" and more — was 61 at the time of his death.

