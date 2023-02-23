‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Offers Prayers After Death of John Schneider’s Wife

Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat turned to social media on Wednesday (Feb. 22) to offer his condolences to fellow Dukes star John Schneider after his wife, Alicia Allain, died at the age of 53.

"I’ve just gotten word that @johnschneider wife, Alicia, passed away today," Wopat writes alongside a picture of Schneider and Allain.

"I didn’t get any details, but I don’t need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John’s dealing with," he adds.

"My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and career, and she will be missed."

Schneider first shared the new of his wife's death via social media.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday to accompany a photo of his wife smiling into the camera. He included another picture of their hands entwined, showing their wedding rings.

Schneider stared as Bo Duke on the Dukes of Hazzard series, which ran from 1979 through 1985 on CBS. Wopat starred alongside him as Luke Duke, and both men also launched musical careers. Wopat later hosted Prime Time Country on TNN in 1996. They have also worked together in the years since, including the Good Ole Boys Tour in 2019, which featured a combination concert and car show.

Schneider and Allain married in 2019, and they co-produced a string of independent films, the most recent of which was To Die For in 2022.

Allain's obituary states that she died on Tuesday (Feb. 21) at home in Holden, La. She had previously battled breast cancer, according to multiple reports.

The family is planning a private service.