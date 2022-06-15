Country music great Johnny Lee has always had a close relationship with his daughter, Cherish Lee. But no matter how close they have been over the years, Cherish still had questions for her famous dad.

So, a few years back, she started asking them.

“I didn’t know what she was doing,” Lee remembers during an interview with Taste of Country. “And then a few weeks later, she played me a song she had written called 'Father’s Daughter.'”

And then, he knew.

This special song ultimately found its way onto Johnny Lee’s current 14-track album, Everything’s Gonna Be Alright, released in 2021. But now, the song custom-made for Father’s Day has had new life breathed into it, courtesy of a special behind-the-scenes music video premiering exclusively on Taste of Country.

“It got me choked up and proud to know she took my life and experiences and put them into lyrics,” the proud Texan says of the song. “Cherish is a talented young lady and this project is the best gift she could have ever given me.”

The song, and this special time between father and daughter, is made that much more special considering that it was just last year that Lee opened up to People about his current battle with Parkinson’s disease.

"[Parkinson's disease] has really affected my walking and I think it has affected my speech in some sort," says Lee, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and underwent two brain surgeries in 2019. "I don't really know anything about it, and I don't want to know anything about it. I guess it kills you. But people live a long life with it.”

Lee first launched his career in the late 1970’s, but he shot to fame in 1980, when his legendary hit “Lookin’ for Love” appeared on the soundtrack to the film Urban Cowboy. He followed it up with a string of Top 10 hits including “One in a Million,” “Bet Your Heart on Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender” and “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break.”

"I don't have any bad days, because every day is a gift," Lee explains. "A lot of my friends have had bad days, so I say prayers for them. But as far as I am concerned, every day on this side of the divot is a blessing. I'm just thankful that the music is left behind.”