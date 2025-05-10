Johnny Rodriguez, who built a superstar-level career as one of country music's first Hispanic stars in the 1970s, has died. According to his family, the singer died on Friday (May 9), "surrounded by family." He was 73.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Johnny Rodriguez, who left us peacefully on May 9th, surrounded by family," the singer's daughter, Aubry Rodriguez, writes on Facebook.

"Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him.

"We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans, colleagues, and friends during this time of grief," her statement continues.

"While the world has lost an extraordinary talent, we have lost someone irreplaceable — and we ask for privacy as we navigate this painful moment together."

Born in Sabinal, Texas, in 1951, Rodriguez reportedly landed his big break after he was overheard singing during a brief jail stint as a teenager, which led to music promoter "Happy" Shahan hiring him, according to Saving Country Music.

Rodriguez would go on to score a long string of country hits that included his first Top 10 hit, 1973's “Pass Me By (If You're Only Passing Through).”

Rodriguez followed that up with three consecutive No. 1 hits with “You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me),” “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico,” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.”

He'd score additional No. 1 hits with "I Just Can't Get Her Out of My Mind," "Just Get Up and Close the Door" and "Love Put a Song in My Heart," and Rodriguez would continue to place chart hits off and on into the '80s. He'd continue to record and perform until nearly the end of his life.

Rodriguez' career highlights included CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and Single Record of the Year nominations in 1973, as well as a CMA Album of the Year nomination for his 1973 debut album, Introducing Johnny Rodriguez.

The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Johnny Rodriguez in 2007.

Rodriguez is survived by his daughter Aubry, whom he shared with his second wife, Debbie McNeely.