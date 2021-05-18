Jordan Matthew Young secured a last-minute place in The Voice's season finale during the semi-finals episode on Tuesday night (May 18). That means that not only will there be two country-leaning contestants in the show's Top 5, but also Team Blake will have two chances to win this season, giving Blake Shelton a leg up over all three other coaches on the show.

Tuesday night's episode revealed the results of viewer voting over the past 24 hours, which moved four of the Top 9 contestants directly through to The Voice's finale episode. One of those four performers who were automatically safe for the night was Kenzie Wheeler, the show's most reliably country contestant, who wowed the coaches on Monday night (May 17) with a George Jones cover. Despite his strong country leanings, Wheeler actually isn't on Team Blake -- his coach is Kelly Clarkson.

After one member of each coach's team moved through to the finals, the remaining five contestants took turns performing in hopes of receiving the live Instant Save vote. Young opted for a country-rock performance of "Drift Away," which has been performed by the likes of Uncle Kracker, Bob Seger and many others.

His performance paid off: At the end of the episode, Young was named the Instant Save winner, and will move through to the finale episode this week. In addition to his fellow country performer Wheeler, he joins Team Blake member Cam Anthony, a pop singer who has shone over the course of the season with covers by Elvin Bishop, Boyz II Men and many more.

Also headed to the finale is Team Nick singer Rachel Mac, who has made waves on the show covering singer-songwriters like Elton John and Patty Griffin. She has occasionally dabbled in country, too, offering an ethereal cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" in a recent episode.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

