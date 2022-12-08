Jordana Bryant is releasing a Christmas EP in 2022, and she's giving Taste of Country readers a special preview. Bryant puts her own spin on "Last Christmas" in an exclusive premiere, and it's a song that carries special memories for her.

Wham! originally released "Last Christmas" in 1984, and the song's runaway success has inspired a slew of covers since then, including one from Taylor Swift. The song has long been part of Bryant's family Christmas traditions.

"I’ve always loved Christmas, and some of my favorite Christmas memories are of my family and me decorating our tree while listening to holiday music," Bryant explains. "'Last Christmas' was always one of my favorite holiday songs, so I’m so excited to be sharing my own take on it with my new Christmas EP!"

Bryant's First Christmas in Love EP is set for release on Friday (Dec. 9), but it's currently available for pre-save and pre-add.

The singer has also released a video for the song's title project, "First Christmas in Love," which director Alexa Campbell shot. Campbell's other credits include Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde's "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" and Gabby Barrett's "Pick Me Up." She's also worked with Florida Georgia Line, Kip Moore, Jon Pardi and more.

Bryant began playing guitar at the age of 10, and the Philadelphia native shot to viral fame with covers of Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” and Why Don’t We’s “What Am I,” which have earned millions of views on YouTube. She released her debut single, “This Love,” in 2020, followed by an EP, Last First, in 2021.

For more information regarding Jordana Bryant, visit her official website, or keep up with her latest career news via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.