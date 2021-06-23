Jordana Bryant celebrates the joy of simple time alone in her new song, "Little Ol' Me." The new video for the song depicts the 15-year-old pop-country singer-songwriter taking pleasure in being by herself, rather than getting dressed up and hitting the town.

Bryant began playing guitar at the age of 10, and the Pittsburgh native has become a viral sensation with covers of Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” and Why Don’t We’s “What Am I,” which have earned 2 million views and 1.3 million YouTube views, respectively. She's also released an original debut single, “This Love,” as well as an EP, Last First, which dropped in May of 2021.

"Little Ol' Me" is one of the songs from that project, and it finds her rejecting the notion of "glitz and glam and everything in between," because, as the chorus states:

"Little ol' me sits by the fire on a Friday night and reads / Little ol' me makes herself popcorn when she watches a movie / Little ol' me plays the piano when she knows that she should sleep / Little ol' me, little ol 'me, little ol' me," she sings.

"'Little Ol' Me' is all about sometimes preferring the simpler things in life and being comfortable with just being yourself," Bryant tells Taste of Country. "So, with the video, I really wanted to showcase a bit of who I am. I love going out, but I feel like sometimes we all need a night where we just stay in, watch movies, and eat way too much junk food! I really wanted to make the music video for 'Little Ol' Me' feel super fun and relatable!"

Bryant's Last First EP is currently available for streaming and download across a variety of digital music providers.

For more information regarding Jordana Bryant, visit her official website, or keep up with her latest career news via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.