Josh Turner's debut album Long Black Train is turning 20 in 2023, and to celebrate the milestone anniversary, the "Your Man" singer will embark on a 20th anniversary tour in honor of the project that started it all.

The Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour will launch on March 4 in Dothan, Ala., and zig-zag across the country before wrapping on Sept. 23 in Columbus, Minn. The tour will make a few stops at various festivals and will also take Turner out of the country for one date in Norway on July 15.

"Hey y’all, when I realized that Long Black Train was celebrating the big 2-0 this year, it was hard for me to believe," the "Your Man" hitmaker writes on social media. "I hope you can join me to celebrate on the Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour kicking off this spring."

Turner launched his country music career when he released Long Black Train on Oct. 14, 2003. The project reached No. 4 on the Top Country Albums and No. 29 on the Billboard 200 charts and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2004. The title track was released as a single, as was "She'll Go on You" and "What It Ain't."

The "Would You Go With Me" singer has gone on to release several albums over the course of his career like Your Man, Haywire and Country State of Mind. Turner has also released a gospel-heavy album, I Serve a Savior, and a Christmas porject, King Size Manger.

Josh Turner's 2023 Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

March 4 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

March 6 - Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival 2023

March 24 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

March 25 - Wickenburg, Ariz. @ Party in the Desert

April 13 - Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre

April 14 - Jim Thorpe, Penn. @ Penn's Peak

May 5 - Hot Springs, Ark. @ Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

June 3 - Pender, Neb. @ Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska

June 9 - Nelsonville, Ohio @ Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival

June 10 - Renfro Valley, Kent. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

June 16 - Prestonburg, Kent. @ Mountain Arts Center

June 17 - Romeoville, Ill. @ Deer Crossing Park

July 1 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Alabama Theatre

July 2 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ Simply Freedom Fest

July 15 - Breim, Norway @ Norsk Countrytreff 2023

July 22 - West Liberty, Iowa @ Muscatine County Fair

Aug. 4 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center

Aug. 5 - Sterling, Colo. @ Logan County Fairgrounds

Aug. 10 - Grants Pass, Ore. @ Josephine County Fairgrounds

Aug. 11 - John Day, Ore. @ Grant County Fairgrounds

Aug. 12 - Oroville, Calif. @ Gold Country Casino

Aug. 18 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California

Aug. 24 - Princeton, Ill. @ Bureau County Fairgrounds

Sept. 23 - Columbus, Minn. @ Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack