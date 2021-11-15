Josh Turner is saluting U.S. military men and women in the heartwarming video for his new holiday song, "Soldier’s Gift."

Instead of enlisting actors to bring songs to life, Turner opted to cast real-life veterans from Wounded Warrior Project.

"It was important to me that we didn’t cast actors for the main [roles]. Both the director and I wanted this video to be authentic," he shares in a press statement.

The visual opens with a kid roaming around an empty home as he readies to decorate the place. In a separate frame, Turner enters the same house as he ponders on the sacrifices made by the homeowner.

“A house cold and quiet, a sad sight to see / No tinsel, no presents, not a light on a tree / Just some medals and badges in a frame on the wall / That stand at attention, if duty should call,” Turner sings reflectively on the poignant chorus.

Gradually, more veterans and neighbors arrive to assist with the final decorative touches. The stirring clip ends with real-life National Guard Specialist Stephanie Betancourt surprised to see her home decked out in festive lights and a lit tree when she returns home over the holidays.

Calling it "one of the coolest I’ve ever been a part of," Turner adds, "I made new friends that day in David, Samy, Yolanda and Bill, and I’m honored to share their stories with you throughout this holiday season."

"Soldier’s Gift" is featured on Turner’s debut Christmas album, King Size Manger. Out now, the 11-track collection includes covers of holiday classics such as “Joy to the World,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and four brand-new originals: “What He’s Given Me,” “Mele Kalikimaka My ‘Ohana," "Soldier's Gift" and the title track.

To celebrate the release of King Size Manger, Turner will appear on talkshoplive on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8PM ET/7PM CT for an exclusive livestream event to talk about the record and answer fan questions.

Additionally, the Belmont University alum will host and serve as the featured guest artist for the 2021 Christmas at Belmont performance. Produced by Nashville Public Television (NPT), the special will tape live in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the University’s campus, and premiere Monday, Dec. 20, at 8PM on NPT and PBS stations across the country, with encore broadcasts on NPT Christmas night (Saturday, Dec. 25) at 9:30PM.

Fans can also catch Turner bringing the album and his signature hits to life on his first Christmas tour, Holiday & the Hits. The 18-city trek will kick off in Holland, Mich., on Nov. 18, before concluding in Knoxville, Tenn., on Dec. 21. Tickets are available here.