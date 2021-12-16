Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

I had the pleasure of spending some time with Josh Turner recently. Josh released his first Christmas album, King Size Manger, a couple months ago. I'm sure I'm not the only one that has been hoping this day would come — Josh has a one-of-a-kind voice that would just sound amazing around a fire with the family on Christmas morning.

I asked Josh what the final straw was that made him do a Christmas album, and he explained how you have to kind of "make it" per se, in Nashville, before you can put out this kind of bonus material. He said, "Nobody says, 'I'm coming to Nashville to make a Christmas record.'" Which, once I got to thinking about it, makes total sense!

There are three original Josh Turner-written songs on this album, one was written while on a trip with his wife in 2013, and the other two were written this year. Josh tells me how he had so many Christmas ideas he thinks he overwhelmed his producer when he threw them all at him at once.

During our conversation, I asked Josh what his most and least favorite songs to perform live on stage are. His answers are very interesting — you can hear them when you listen to Taste of Country Nights, On Demand Episode 16.

Josh Turner is a really great guy and loves spending time with his family, and it really shows during this interview. We also had some fun with him at the end, when we played our 60-Second Song Challenge. See how well he did compared to some of your other favorite country stars as well when you listen to this week's podcast.

