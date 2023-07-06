Josh Turner’s Greatest Hits Album Is Coming

Josh Turner will release a new collection featuring 11 of his biggest hits. His Greatest Hits album is scheduled to arrive on Friday, Sept. 8.

“When you start out in this business, you’re never guaranteed longevity,” Turner says in a pess release. “I’m humbled and thankful that I’m still around making music and that I’ve done well enough for long enough to warrant releasing a Greatest Hits album.”

The project will feature all five of his No. 1 hits: "Your Man", "Would You Go With Me", "Why Don't We Just Dance", "All Over Me" and "Hometown Girl."

All but one of those songs have Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, with "Your Man" being certified 4x Platinum. "Would You Go With Me" is certified 3x Platinum as of 2023, and both "Why Don't We Just Dance" and "Hometown Girl" are double-Platinum. Meanwhile, "All Over Me" has been certified Gold.

Turner's career began in 2001, when he made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry singing his song "Long Black Train." He released his first album of the same name in 2003. Since then, he has delivered eight more studio projects, including a gospel album, I Serve a Savior, and a Christmas record, King Size Manger.

The Greatest Hits album will be Turner's first album release since his holiday project in 2021.

Josh Turner's Greatest Hits Album Track List:

1. "Would You Go With Me"

2. "Firecracker"

3. "Hometown Girl"

4. "Long Black Train"

5. "Why Don't We Just Dance"

6. "All Over Me"

7. "Your Man"

8. "Time Is Love"

9. "I Wouldn't Be a Man"

10. "Me and God"

11. "I Serve a Savior"