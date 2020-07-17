Josh Turner has long had one of country music’s most iconic voices, and it shined as he performed the National Anthem on Wednesday night (July 15) before NASCAR's All-Star Race.

Showing off his low baritone — which country music fans have adored on "Your Man," "Time Is Love," "Why Don't We Just Dance" and more — Turner performed from home, armed with just his guitar and camera.

The 20,000 socially distanced fans at Bristol Motor Speedway seemed to love the rendition, as did the drivers, who patiently waited out of their race cars before the race. Chase Elliot would go on to win the checkered flag and a $1 million check.

The performance itself was perfectly timed for Turner as he preps for the August 21 release of his new studio album, Country State of Mind. The project will allow the star to pay homage to country legends such as Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams. In fact, one of the shining moments is Turner and Travis joining together for Travis' first recording session since his 2013 stroke.

"Randy has always been my hero,” Turner says. "He was the reason I wanted to become a country singer. He's an inspiring figure, not just to me but to a lot of people, so to have him sing on this record is pretty special."

Turner also had the chance to collaborate with artists who are shaping the future of country music, such as Maddie & Tae, Runaway June and Chris Janson.