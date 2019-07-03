Crank Up Your Fourth of July With These Whiskey-Infused Cherry Bombs

Summer is finally here, and it's time to get outside and celebrate the Fourth of July! Hopefully that means you have been invited to some sort of get-together, and hopefully you know what you will be bringing to set down on the picnic table.

You do know what you are bringing, right?

No worries — we have the perfect little dish you can whip up in less than ten minutes. What makes it even more perfect is that you can leave it to chill in the fridge for 20 minutes before serving, leaving you the perfect amount of time to finish getting ready to get your party on.

Borrowed from our friends at Delish, these boozy Cherry Bombs are the perfect combination of maraschino cherries, Fireball Whisky and vodka. And heck, they are so easy to pop in your mouth and get your buzz on!

Are you feeling extra creative? Make them pretty with white chocolate and blue sprinkles to impress your friends. Fair warning: if you have children at this party, make sure to keep these out of reach! Or simply follow the recipe and skip all the alcohol. But that's no fun, is it?

Whiskey-Infused Cherry Bombs Recipe

Ingredients

1 jar maraschino cherries with stems

1 c. Fireball Whisky

1 c. whipped cream-flavored vodka

1 c. white chocolate chips

1 jar blue sanding sugar sprinkles

Directions

Soak cherries in equal parts Fireball and vodka for 1 hour in the refrigerator. Remove cherries and pat dry with a paper towel.

Heat chocolate chips in the microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring in between, until fully melted. Dip each cherry two-thirds of the way into the melted white chocolate, twisting it slightly to help the chocolate stick. Dip the cherry in blue sanding sugar, coating it halfway up the white chocolate coating.

Chill in fridge 20 minutes before serving.

Your Guide to Nashville's Best Celebrity Bars: