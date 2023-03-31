Justin Moore and Riley Green have teamed up for a bonafide country hit-ready duet, “Everybody Get Along.”

Moore wrote the song with David Lee Murphy and Jeremy Stover, and the jaunty singalong tune finds Moore and Green assuming the characters of two friends who, though with differing interests, bond over their shared human experience and kindness.

Right from the get-go, listeners are offered a peek into the little rivalry between these buddies as Moore and Green trade tongue-in-cheek lines in the opening verse.

“I like a Chevy, and I like a Ford / Waylon was the man, no it was Hank in 84 / Now you can’t beat Dale Earnhardt, no Petty was the king / Well I like the Smoky Mountains and I like the Panama City Beach,” they quip.

However, that difference doesn’t last for long as the country boys join in unison on the chorus.

“I like this and I like that it / But when it comes down to it, we got each other’s backs / In a world where all we do is fight and fuss and disagree / Why can’t everybody get along like you and me?” Moore and Green sing jubilantly in the rootsy chorus. Traditional country fans will also pick up on their hat-tip to Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr.'s "The Conversation" toward the end of the song.

“Everybody Get Along” is the latest preview of Moore’s forthcoming album, Stray Dog. The 8-track set also features the earlier-released title track and Moore's Priscilla Block-assisted single, “You, Me and Whiskey,” which is climbing up the country charts.

On the tour front, Moore is currently on a headlining trek across the country and is gearing up for performances at festivals including Tortuga Music Festival, iHeart Country Festival and Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam.

Meanwhile, Green’s latest studio effort is his Behind The Bar EP, which dropped in 2021. In 2022, he released a live project, We Out Here: Live. Green’s last collaboration was with Thomas Rhett on their hit, “Half of Me.”

